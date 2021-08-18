Megan Thee Stallion was spotted on vacation soaking up the tropical vibes! The Houston rapper posed by the palm trees wearing a Fashion Nova swirl print halter top and midi skirt set paired with a purple handbag.
Megan Thee Stallion wore Fashion Nova’s $39.99 Own It Midi Skirt Set in pink/combo. The set features a halter top and midi skirt with a side twist detail in a swirly abstract print. The set comes in both a pink/combo and multicolor colorway. Megan Thee Stallion paired the look with a statement purple handbag. She also sported faux locks for her hairstyle of choice.
The Own It Midi Skirt Set is perfect for your next tropical destination. Secure it just in time for your next trip for only $27.99 during Fashion Nova’s Summer Blowout sale.
Thoughts? Shop it here.