Megan Thee Stallion Drops Visuals for ‘Body’ From Her Debut Album ‘Good News’: Video Looks Featuring Antonio Ortega Couture, Venus Prototype Latex, Fear of God, Savage X Fenty, and More!

On November 12th, Megan Thee Stallion announced the release date for her debut studio album known as Good News. All week long, she has been building fans up with stunning newspaper-themed visuals and hinted at a new video for a song that was featured on the album. Well, Megan definitely delivered as promised as she released a video for her song “Body” with cameos from popular faces including Taraji P. Henson, Jordyn Woods, and Blac Chyna to name a few!

Of course, Megan Thee Stallion came through with looks for “Body” and we’ve got details on her bomb outfits:

Megan Thee Stallion opened the video in Ashton Michael pieces.

Thee Stallion wore Fear of God paired with Savage X Fenty lingerie.

Megan Thee Stallion wore Venus Prototype Latex.

Megan donned an Antonio Ortega Couture coat paired with BaroQco Couture jewelry, Ivan Bitton Style House pieces, and Femme heels.

Megan Thee Stallion was inspired by her and Cardi B’s WAP video as she opted for guest appearances by familiar industry women including Taraji P. Henson, Asian Doll, Maliibu Miitch, Blac Chyna, Jordyn Woods, and more:

Megan Thee Stallion and Taraji P. Henson

Video credits:

Styled by @brookelyn_styles x @rebecca__1991

Asst. by @katerizapp

Directed by @colinseyes

Hair @kellonderyck

MUA @priscillaono

Nails @cocamichelle

Choreography @jaquelknight

