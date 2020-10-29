Megan Thee Stallion Delivers Fiery Look in Fashion Nova Romper!
Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram last night to share a fiery look inspired by anime character Yumeko Jambami of Kakegurui. She channeled the character with a sleek black bang-cut wig with red highlights and a Fashion Nova romper!
Megan Thee Stallion wore Fashion Nova’s Beijing Babe Romper which features a red dragon design on the front! The romper appears with long sleeves and a boy short in a stretchy black fabric. As a curvy woman, Megan can vouch that this is curvy Bombshell-approved!
Grab this romper for a steal of $24.99 here! Also, be on the lookout for Megan Thee Stallion’s collaboration with Fashion Nova jeans which releases on Novemer 18th.