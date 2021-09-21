Following their head-turning VMA looks, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are back with another stylish couple moment. This time, the it couple went for more casual, but still rather bold, looks as they stepped out together in New York City.

Megan Fox went for a vibrant blue leather look by Miaou, styled by Maeve Reilly. From the brand, she wore the $265 “Leia” corset and $395 “Junior” Pant in teal faux leather. Posing as quite the statement look, the actress allowed the leather look to speak for itself, deciding on neutral toned heels and and a subtle necklace for accessories.

Machine Gun Kelly wore a hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants completely dripped out with crystal embellishments. The shimmering cozy set is by The Blonds, coming from its Swim n Cruise Capsule Collection for Miami Swim Week 2021. He rounded the look off with a bag and Dr. Martens white combat boots.

Thoughts on their looks?

Photos: Backgrid