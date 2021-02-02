Megan Fox Steps Out With Machine Gun Kelly in NYC Wearing 3.1 Phillip Lim Black Zipped Leather Trench Coat, LaQuan Smith Snake Print Spring/Summer RTW 2021 Top and Pants, and Louboutin Black Crocodile Platform Boots
Bombshell actress Megan Fox was recently spotted out with her beau and rapper Machine Gun Kelly while in New York for his appearance on Saturday Night Live. Fox kept it ultra chic while supporting his SNL appearance donning a full animal print look complimented by a black leather trench and platform boots.
Megan Fox wore a LaQuan Smith Spring/Summer RTW 2021 ensemble paired with a $2,495 3.1 Phillip Lim leather trench coat and Christian Louboutin “Izamayeah” crocodile-effect leather platform boots, styled by Maeve Reilly.
Shop her look below:
Thoughts?
Photos: @thehapablonde