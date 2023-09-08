Attention Fashionista’s and Fashionisto’s! The time has officially come for the Bomb Fashion Show to take center stage this Saturday. That’s right! Fashion Bomb daily is hosting our 3rd annual New York Fashion Week show and this year will prove to be bigger & better than ever before.

From some of the most amazing designers in the industry like Bruce Glen, Mason Beretta and Sai Sankoh, who all have their designs featured in FashionBombDailyShop, to emerging designers like Don Morphy, and Delisa Rose- the runway will be filled with some of the hottest designs you can only imagine.

Not to mention, cultural icon NeNe Leakes who will be hosting the extravaganza and will enjoy a cocktail hour with VIP guests. One thing for sure is that Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sulmers has ensured an unforgettable moment with celebrity performances, the most delicious cuisine from Lagos New York, and a surprise debut that you don’t want to miss out on.

Discover the designers for the Bomb Fashion Show below:

Photo Credit: @BruceGlen

If any one can preach the word of God and the gospel of fashion, it’s certainly twin brothers Bruce & Glen Proctor. From their colorful and dynamic prints, to their chic sets, when you see a BruceGlen design, you can’t help but gaze in awe of how beautifully crafted their garments are. They’ve worked with some of the best including brands by Beyonce’s Nicki Minaj, and P. Diddy and are often considered the dream-team. Watch out because this year they’ll be returning to NYFW to claim their crowns. View more from them at FashionBombDailyShop.com!

Photo Credit: @BruceGlen

Photo Credit: @BruceGlen

Photo Credit: @Msamyj

She’s blazing her on trail and is a triple treat on and off the runway. South Carolina native Amy J will be leading the pack at the Bomb Fashion Show, and attendees can expect to see her fierce and fashion-forward designs. Responsible for slaying Atlanta’s finest including K. Michelle and Jessica White, Amy J has become everyone’s go-to designer including Love & Hip Hop of Atlanta actresses, Bambi, Sierra Gates, and Tommie Lee. Her creativity, innovation and iconic silhouettes won’t be taken lightly and if anyone’s bound to leave their mark, it’s certainly Amy J. View more of her designs at FashionBombDailyShop.com!

Photo Credit: @Msamyj

Photo Credit: @Msamyj

Photo Credit: @Shopsaisankoh

Fresh, modern, with some of the most inspired pieces, Sai Sankoh returns to NYFW to showcase her exceptional kaftan collection with new prints and textures that will leave you saying oh-la-la! The Texas bound designer who has been a go-to for celebrities like Ashanti, Eudoxie, and Porsha Williams-Guobadia, is in her own element and she’s focused on the expansion of her brand. If you’re looking to make a statement on your next vacation or perhaps you’re looking to exude rich girl vibes at a fraction of the cost, we can assure you that you’ll turn heads in any Sai Sankoh design that you choose to wear. View more of her designs at FashionBombDailyShop.com!

Photo Credit: @Shopsaisankoh

Photo Credit: @Shopsaisankoh

Photo Credit: @Don_morphy

Ladies- hold your breath because Daniel Mofor with Don Morphy is bringing sexy back with his sophisticated suiting and tailoring. If anyone has the power to make a man look dapper, it’s without a doubt Mofor who has been responsible for designing for celebs like Diddy and Bishop Jakes. In addition to Tyra Banks and Nicole Murphy, demonstrating his skills and ability to also design womenswear. He’s often spotted styling and profiling with his two younger sons around the world, including Italy where he sources his fabrics. With showrooms in Texas and New York, it’s only a matter of time before Don Morphy comes to a city near you.

Photo Credit: @Don_morphy

Photo Credit: @Don_morphy

Photo Credit: @Fayahathletics

Fayah Athletics is on fire with their multicolor patterns and saturated hues, and designer Ayo Abiola is fearless when it comes to stepping outside of the box. Based in Canada, Abiola is the mastermind behind her sustainable graphic prints and she’s giving a glimpse into the future with designs that will take your breath away. She is going to deliver looks at the Bomb Fashion Show that will WOW attendees and be vastly different from the rest and we can’t wait to see her bring the heat.

Photo Credit: @Fayahathletics

Photo Credit: @Fayahathletics

Photo Credit: @Jolie_Duzon

St. Maarten native Zillah Hazel-Duzon has her own personal style and flare, and she’ll be showing off her skills and talent during NYFW with her latest Jolie Duzon collection. This moment will be pivotal for Zillah who envisioned herself showing at the Bomb Fashion Show and has officially manifested this moment. Her brilliant and eye-catching hand painted prints are strikingly beautiful with Caribbean and European influences. Her bomb energy, originality and unconventional craftsmanship is what sets Zillah apart from the rest.

Photo Credit: @Jolie_duzon

Photo Credit: @Jolie_duzon

Photo Credit: @iam_queendelisa

Seductive, alluring and captivating are some of the words to describe the Delisa Rose collection by designer Taquiela Wright. When it comes to luxury lingerie, she has tapped into a niche market with her velvet, lace and satin designs that one could only dream of. Paying attention to every single detail of her fantastical creations, Taquiela has quickly gained popularity among people who enjoy offering sex-appeal inside and outside the bedroom. Seamlessly transitional, many of her garments can be worn for multiple occasions. If you’re looking to highlight and embrace your confidence and femininity, then look no further than Delisa Rose.

Photo Credit: @Delisaroseluxurylingerie

Photo Credit: @Delisaroseluxurylingerie

Photo Credit: @AllisonElizabethBrown

Congratulations is in order to designer Allison Elizabeth Brown who recently got engaged to her beau just in knick of time to ring in New York Fashion Week. As the former Editor-in-Chief of Marjorie Harvey’s Lifestyle blog entitled “The Lady’s Love Couture,” Allison brings a wealth of experience in the fashion industry. During the Bomb Fashion Show, she’ll be debuting her ‘Allison Elizabeth Brown Collection’ with a theme that caters to the ‘Urban-it girl.’ You will see many studio 54 and hip-hop influences, and with her stylish heritage, attendees can expect to see HERstory in the making.

Photo Credit: @AllisonElizabethBrown

Photo Credit: @CBN.Chicago

NeShemah Carey puts the avant in garde, with her CBN.Chicago line that offers unprecedented designs. As someone who’s been designing for over 7-years, NeShemah has perfected her craft to ensure a made-to-measure fit for all her clients. During the Bomb Fashion Show, she’ll be debuting her latest collection called, CBN.Luxe that will add new dimensions, techniques and bold elements. Nothing about CBN.Chicago is basic and her models are sure to make an entrance as they slay down the runway.

Photo Credit: @CBN.Chicago

Photo Credit: @CBN.Chicago

Photo Credit: @thefurandleathercentre

Fur never looked so good, and Tiara Peach is letting us know in so many ways that she is in fact the ‘Furry Godmother.’ From Mary J. Blige and Nick Cannon, to Lil Meech and Yandi Smith, Tiara’s designs have been spotted on a variety of star-studded celebrities. Sourcing her fabrics from Greece, Tiara uses chinchilla, fox, and rabbit fur to create her luxurious designs. Her designs give and more, and she constantly finding new ways to push the envelope.

Photo Credit: @thefurandleathercentre

Photo Credit: @thefurandleathercentre

Join us on September 9th at 6PM EST at Chelsea Industrial, 535 West 28th Street, New York, NY 10001 for an extraordinary evening hosted by NeNe Leakes and filled with top models, fashion-forward styles and celebrity performances.

Don’t forget to RSVP and purchase your tickets here! This will be one New York Fashion Week show that you don’t want to miss out on!