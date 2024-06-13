Actress, Meagan Good attended the 58th annual Frederick Douglass Awards Gala with her beau Jonathan Major at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York, and the fashion bomb couple bet on black.

Serving as the Honorary Co-chair at this year’s gala, Good looked brilliant in a black long sleeve sheer Nookie dress that was flattering on her small physique and hugged her curves.

Her gold diamond Alexis Bitter necklace attributed a luxurious feel, and tied her ensemble together. In addition to her scrappy black Florde Maria sandals that featured a sexy silhouette. Her braided undo felt appropriate for the gala, and her smile perhaps was her best accessory.

“As we celebrate tonight’s award recipients, let us also recommit to the work ahead. Let us stand together, amplify the voices of the oppressed, and confront injustice wherever it exists. Together, we can build a more just, equitable, and inclusive society,” shared Good on stage.

Jonathan Major held tightly onto Good’s hand as they walked in synchronicity to the venue. Majors opted for a black on black suit that included a long suit jacket with satin lapels. His haircut and facial hair was neatly groomed, and we thought he looked very intelligent.

Both Meagan Good and Jonathan Major have been dating for quite some time, and when we see them together, they always look very united and in love.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @Backgrid