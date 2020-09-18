Mary J Blige was Spotted Wearing an MCM Worldwide and Misa Hylton Collaboration Cognac Belt and Thigh High Boots and Carrying a MCM Worldwide Bag
Mary J Blige was spotted on her way to a photoshoot rocking a pieces from from a collaboration between MCM Worldwide and Global Creative partner Misa Hylton.
She was spotted rocking a $295 reversible belt and thigh high, cognac colored MCM boots, which were also worn by Misa Hylton in white.
She wore a plunging black shirt, black pants and carried a $2,000 studded leather Milano lux tote as she took to the streets.
Misa Hylton took to Instagram saying, “The streets are watching…I said its hard to keep a good thing a secret” referencing the collaboration. She also used the hashtag #respectthearchitect
I can’t wait to see what other items surface from this collab.
What do you think of her look?
Images: Backgrid