Mary J Blige was Spotted Wearing an MCM Worldwide and Misa Hylton Collaboration Cognac Belt and Thigh High Boots and Carrying a MCM Worldwide Bag

Mary J Blige was spotted on her way to a photoshoot rocking a pieces from from a collaboration between MCM Worldwide and Global Creative partner Misa Hylton.

She was spotted rocking a $295 reversible belt and thigh high, cognac colored MCM boots, which were also worn by Misa Hylton in white.

She wore a plunging black shirt, black pants and carried a $2,000 studded leather Milano lux tote as she took to the streets.

Misa Hylton took to Instagram saying, “The streets are watching…I said its hard to keep a good thing a secret” referencing the collaboration. She also used the hashtag #respectthearchitect

I can’t wait to see what other items surface from this collab.

What do you think of her look?

Images: Backgrid