Mary J Blige Poses for Health Magazine Wearing a Caramel Strapless Dress By Hanifa
Mary J Blige graces the pages of Health Magazine wearing a $269 caramel sleeveless Jolie Maxi dress by Hanifa, which also comes in white.
“Congo’s natural wealth lives in the land. The eye catching pocket detailing flatters the curve of your hips. Similar to the richness of the land, Jolie enhances the untapped essence of your skin tone. Beautiful on every height, the drawstring gathering at the ankle is perfect for the woman who wants to experiment with different lengths.” – Hanifa
This dress really compliments her skin tone. She paired it with Sister Love’s Nefertiti set and Empress hoops earrings which added an extra golden glow to the already bronzed diva!
Mary looked stunning don’t you think?