Marlo Hampton Poses with Nephews in Oyemwen Red Strapless Tulle Dress + Malaysia Pargo Rocks Green Oyemwen One Shoulder Dress for Christmas Photos

Bombshells like Marlo Hampton and Malaysia Pargo opted for Oyemwen for the Christmas Photos!

Malaysia looked gorgeous in a $395 One Shoulder Green dress, available at FashionBombDailyShop.com:

Marlo Hampton also opted for a Nutcracker theme for her photos shoot with her uncles wearing a $395 Tulle Strapless dress with a nipped waist:

@ AzuStudios

Lucky you, you can purchase both on FashionBombDaliyShop.com! Get Marlo’s dress here, and Malaysia’s look here.

Which look is more your style?

Related Topics

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like