Marlo Hampton Poses with Nephews in Oyemwen Red Strapless Tulle Dress + Malaysia Pargo Rocks Green Oyemwen One Shoulder Dress for Christmas Photos
Bombshells like Marlo Hampton and Malaysia Pargo opted for Oyemwen for the Christmas Photos!
Malaysia looked gorgeous in a $395 One Shoulder Green dress, available at FashionBombDailyShop.com:
Marlo Hampton also opted for a Nutcracker theme for her photos shoot with her uncles wearing a $395 Tulle Strapless dress with a nipped waist:
Lucky you, you can purchase both on FashionBombDaliyShop.com! Get Marlo’s dress here, and Malaysia’s look here.
Which look is more your style?