Marjorie Harvey Slays the Slopes in $27,800 Louis Vuitton Scorpion White Coat

The snow is her runway, as Marjorie Harvey continues to bring high fashion to the slopes. While her past outfits have included Oscar de la Renta feather coats and Rick Owens furry boots, her latest look might be the one with the mightiest price tag: Her $27,800 Louis Vuitton Scorpion Coat:

The luxurious made-to-order piece is all about the season’s puppet theme. Crafted in a regular fit from pure lambskin, it showcases the contrasting textures of leather and shearling. A scorpion puppet in soft shearling adorns the collar.

This is Marjorie’s 2nd piece from the Louis Vuitton menswear puppet themed collection; she wore the brand $6,100 snake coat for an earlier photo shoot.

The Lady loves Couture:

