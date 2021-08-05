Download our app here or here for exclusive details for your most requested looks!

So many of you had questions about Angela Simmons hot catsuit! @foxy_moe writes, “Can you tell us where Angela Simons got this outfit from?” @iyneumonee adds, “Any deets on the outfit 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🥰 thanks in advance.” @thankgod4tasha types, “Good morning! Can you please tell me where can I get Angela’s jumpsuit 😍😍😍”

Angela Simmons paired Louboutin pumps with a $149 BL Coco Monogram top and pants by Broken-land.com.

Next, @ceo.carlosg types , “My girl keep asking me to get her this bag, can y’all help me know what it is cause she don’t even know”

Lori Harvey left pilates wearing Yeezy foam runners, an all black ensemble, $400 Celine cat eye sunglasses, and a $2,800 Bottega Veneta Tip Bag in blue:

Her chunky knit top handle bag in blue, quilted construction, single interior flat pocket, structured frame closure, tonal stitching. Get yours at Bottega Veneta .

Next up, @kokobutter28 says, “What sunglasses is Vanessa Bryant wearing ?”

Vanessa spent time with family wearing $360 Givenchy 7191 Sunglasses:

