Anytime “The Queen of Pop” and “The Queen of Femme Pop” takes a photo together, you know they’re bound to break the internet.

This time Madonna and Beyoncé had their children at their hip and were all smiles backstage at Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour in New Jersey. From Madonna’s gorgeous three girls, to Rumi Carter striking a pose in her kids Dior sneakers and resembling Blue Ivy and Solange, this was definitely a rare photo.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

Madonna looks like she’s been recovering and prioritizing self care and preservation despite being hospitalized in the ICU unit in June for a “serious bacterial infection.”

The “Queen of Pop” wore a a multicolored $2,480 Versace butterfly and polkadot silk shirt that she paired with $1,126 Versace satin shorts from the brand’s Spring/Summer ’23 collection. She accessorized with black alien inspired shade and Prada combat boots.

It was great to see Beyoncé pay homage and shout out “Queen Mother” Madonna during her Renaissance tour as she is iconic, legendary and deserves all her flowers.