Functional and stylish, who says you have to pick just one?

As the weather dips south, we all want to stand out of the crowd with eye-catching, printed, and boldly colored coats. Macys has all you need, from functional down jackets to jazzy wool toppers!

Read on for our top ten coat picks for fall from Macy’s, with finds for you and every fashionista (and fashionisto) on your gift list.

Nothing screams fall more than this fabulous faux leather and faux fur jacket by Kenneth Cole. With a classic color, this coat will work no matter the year, and the belt is perfect for creating a flattering silhouette. Bonus: it also comes in black and chocolate. Get one for you and get the fashionistas in your family one in every color!

We all need a warm puffer for the winter, and this hot pink coat from MICHAEL Michael Kors fits the bill. Luxe faux-fur trim and an elasticized belt create a smashing hourglass shape. This coat comes in both plus and regular sizes, in an assortment of colors, including black, white, lapis blue, and red. Hot!

Men, Macy’s has picks for you as well! In case you want to shine, opt for this brightly hued anorak by 5:31 Jerome! Fall is all about layering. Wear this over a sweater or a suit; layer more as the temperature dips for added warmth.

Try a print for the season with the plaid wrap coat by Vince Camuto. The long length and belt are supremely elegant. Get yours in black/beige and navy/white. Customers describe this piece as nice, classy, and warm with a great fit and rich colors.

Moto coats are a must, and this faux shearling piece by Sam Edelman will fit seamlessly into your wardrobe. Pair the khaki options with jeans, or the black option with black pants for casual days and cool nights.

Need a new everyday coat? Go for this wrap topper from Tahari. Sleek faux-leather trim and a glossy faux-leather belt come together for flawless style on this coat that can be worn dressed up or dressed down. Like most options at Macy’s, this piece also comes in black and olive.

We’re fans of print! Classic houndstooth gets a gorgeous faux-fur treatment on this collared teddy coat from Tahari. Wear it with black, white, or red for a timeless allure.

This teddy coat is hands down the coziest coat you’ll own. Collection B’s fluffy faux-fur peacoat is comfy and chic, with a gorgeou hue that is sure to turn heads.

Global superstar Maluma launched his third men’s and women’s ready to wear collection “Royalty by Maluma”, which was Created for Macy’s. For Maluma, this collection represents a way for him to bring a piece of his Colombian roots and Latin culture to life and share it with the world.This oversized plaid coat in a vibrant yellow is all the men in your life will need to look chic this Fall.

Animal print is the new black! This belted Via Spiga coat is the definition of chic. It comes with a wing collar, a belt, and a stylish print that will be the new ‘neutral’ in your closet.

That does it! Leave a comment below and let us know which coat you’ll be adding to cart!