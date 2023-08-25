MAC Cosmetics is taking skin preparation to a whole new level with their newest launch. Available in 56 adaptable shades, MAC Studio Radiance is one of the first Studio Radiance Serum-Powered Foundations.

The foundation features an 80% serum base and is the sister-cousin to the brand’s iconic matte Studio Fix Fluid Foundation.

The complexion product, available in 56 flexible shades, contains 33 skincare ingredients, including a 10% hyaluronic acid solution set to deliver 209% instant hydration for more plumpness, smoothness and radiance.

Formulated to produce a lightweight, cushiony gel texture, the Studio Radiance Serum-Powered Foundation boasts buildable coverage that instantly evens out your complexion and blurs the appearance of pores, skin redness, dark spots and fine lines.

MAC’s Studio Radiance Serum-Powered Foundation retails for $46 USD and is up for grabs via the brand’s website.

Bombshells, would you splurge?