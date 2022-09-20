With New York Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2023 now behind us, we can now take a good glance back at some of the best fashion moments by our favorite style divas – namely, Lori Harvey! Lori had been on a style streak during the first part of NYFW, and it’s all thanks to her epic stylist Elly Karamoh with whom she works collaboratively on a regular basis.

For the first ever Vogue World Show in celebration of their 130th anniversary, Lori put on what she described as a modern Barbie look. The white bustier and multi-colored feather skirt pulled from look 10 of Saint Sintra‘s debut collection! She kept it simple and clean with the hair and makeup, and opted for something classic yet different with the Louis Vuitton Iconoclasts Frank Gehry twisted bag and her signature $730 white Christian Louboutin Iriza heels.

Photo: Chirstopher Horne

At the Maison Valentino dinner party, Elly styled Lori in Valentino’s Fall 2022 look number 41: a full black, long-sleeve mini dress with trumpet sleeves, nylons and pointed platforms.

Photo: Christopher Horne

Photo: Courtesy of Valentino

Lori wore yet another Fall runway look, this time to the Michael Kors show. Lori looked comfy and cozy in look 35 from the collection, and Elly took to Instagram to explain “The NY fitted has always been one of my favorite accessories to style. I figured since we are in NYC celebrating an American designer it’d be a perfect fit.”

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Filippo Fior

The abs were on display in this last look for the Tom Ford show! Channeling masculine chic, Lori stepped out in an olive toned suede suit styled with gold chains. Her hair was braided up by Ray Christopher, feeding into the menswear inspiration behind the look and making way for understated sex appeal.

Photo: Getty Images

What do you think?

Main Images: Christopher Horne + Getty