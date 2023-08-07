“Just always remember that you are the prize. Always,” is Lori Harvey’s golden slogan and with that mindset, it’s no wonder why she’s been glowing and exuding such confidence.

The “SKN” founder, 26, is in her soft-girl era, from taking trips with her bae Damson Idris and enjoying summer outings with her model girlfriend Hailey Bieber, to simply enjoying fun in the sun.

Photo Credit: @LoriHarvey

While on vacation at a tropical destination, Lori took a glamorous selfie image in a $895 color-block Mara Hoffman Ramona dress that offered a popcorn textured and was characterized with multicolored hues. Her dress was form fitting, featured a scoop V-neck and was made from a fabric known as “tencel.”

Photo Credit: @LoriHarvey

Opting for gold jewelry including Cartier’s gold Love, with a gold ring and earrings, Lori looked refined and elegant. Her yellow and black color-block Loewe petal sandals accentuated her ensemble and perhaps elevated it one step further.

From the fit , construction, and craftsmanship, to how modernly beautiful Lori Harvey’s Mara Hoffman dress looked, this dress is without a doubt on our wishlist.

Photo Credit: @LoriHarvey

Hot! or Hmm…?