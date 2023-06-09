Spring is the perfect season to wear leather outside of it’s usual black or brown color scheme, and this season Lori Harvey is choosing burgundy! Earlier this week while attending an LA event at Lavo Risorante, Lori was seen chopping it up wearing a $7,000 Saint Laurent lambskin cropped moto jacket and an Hermes Kelly 20 crocodile porosus bag in a deep maroon.

Photo: IG/Reproduction @paven

As seen on the Spring Summer 2023 runway during Paris Fashion Week, the Saint Laurent jacket features strong shoulder pads, is belted at the waist and also comes in Navy.

Get the look: $7,000 YSL Belted cropped leather jacket

Worn with sleek black Wolford leggings, no look is finished without the right choice of footwear and for Lori, she opted for Tom Ford’s classic naked heel.

What do you think? Would you splurge?