Lori Harvey was on the scene at the 2021 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles where she dazzled on the red carpet in a lime green archival designer gown.
Lori Harvey wore a vintage Roberto Cavalli dress from the label’s Spring 1999 collection. The bright green dress appears with spaghetti straps in a smooth animal print velvet-like material, rounding off with a fur trim on the hem of the garment. The dress is paired with Candy Ice Lemon drop earrings. Harvey’s look was styled by Maeve Reilly.
Photos: Getty