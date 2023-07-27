Lori Harvey has officially returned back to the States from her Bae-cation to St. Tropez with her beau Damson Idris, and she was spotted going out to dinner in Malibu looking exceptional and ethereal.

With cornrows softly braided to the back and glamorous make-up, she made quite the sartorial entrance in a nude vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress that had the makings of a goddess up top.

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images

The vintage mother-of-pearl crepe slip dress was absolutely stunning on the SKN founder, 26, who opted for Tom Ford gold padlock naked sandals, and a Kelly 20cm mini crocodile Hermes bag. Harvey’s $95 Heaven Mayhem gold earrings were the perfect accent to compliment her ensemble.

Photo Credit: Jean Paul Gaultier

Since returning to Los Angeles from the Southeastern part of France, Lori has been spotted out looking relaxed and refreshed which is an indicator that her vacation did some justice. Damson must be doing his thing and we are not mad about it. Go ahead Lori!