Lori Harvey Stepped Out in a Head-Turning Nensi Dojaka Dress, Louis Vuitton Bag, and YSL Heels!
Lori Harvey continues to prove that she is an “it girl” when it comes to fashion and style! She recently went to lunch with her girls in a bomb, head-turning look, let’s get into her ensemble:
Lori Harvey stepped out in a $930 Sense-exclusive Nensi Dojaka black and navy silky dress (sold out) accessorized with a black Louis Vuitton Bleecker Box Bag and $795 Saint Laurent Robin 85 leather sandals.
