Lori Harvey Spotted in Vintage Purple Asymmetrical One-Shoulder Dolce and Gabbana Dress With Mini Quilted Velvet Chanel Kelly Bag and René Caovilla ‘Cleo’ Crystal Embellished Satin Sandals
“It” Girl Lori Harvey is constantly heating up Instagram with a new look! Just yesterday, she was about to step out for a night out in a dazzling purple designer look. Let’s get into the fit:
Lori Harvey donned a vintage purple Dolce and Gabbana dress accessorized with a Chanel mini quilted velvet Kelly flap bag and black Rene Caovilla ‘Cleo’ embellished satin sandals. Classy!
Shop her Rene Caovilla “Cleo” sandals here:
Thoughts on her look?