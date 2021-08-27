Lori Harvey was spotted in West Hollywood today leaving Melanie Grant Skincare Clinic, showing off her toned abs in a street-chic look.
Lori Harvey was outfitted in a $32 white Naked Wardrobe NW Bae-Sic Crop Top and Vetements Denim x Levi logo jeans (both sold out), giving us a stylish update to the classic white top and jeans combo. She paired the look with Bottege Veneta accessories including the brand’s $1,900 sponge clutch and $510 geometric slides in the iconic grass green colorway. She finished the look with diamond bracelet, hoop earrings, and $400 Celine Acetate Butterfly Sunglasses.
What do you think of her look?
Photos: Backgrid