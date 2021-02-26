Lori Harvey Posed for Versace Wearing A Spring 2021 Ready To Wear Printed 2 Piece and Shows Off New Pink La Medusa Versace Circle Bag

Lori Harvey has been serving the girls something vicious the last few months, and she is showing no sign of easing up. Most recently the socialite can be seen flicking it up for Versace’s latest release, the Versace La Medusa pink circle bag. The bag is a cross body and feature’s the brand’s signature Medusa head.

Lori posed wearing a low cut, collared crop top. The colorful ‘ocean print’ features images of star fish and coral reefs in different shades of blues, pinks and golds. The bottom is a short A-line ruffled skirt in the same print.

Lori took to social media for another look at the La Medusa circle bag, doing a unboxing on her Instagram story.

This bag is everything! Would you splurge?