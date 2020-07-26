Lori Harvey Heads to Catch LA in a Henry Masks Face Mask, Off White Denim Jacket, and a $127,000 Hermes Crocodile Bag
Lori Harvey embodied the essence of high-low wearing a super casual grey top and sweatpants set, A Henry Masks mask, a $884 Off White cropped denim jacket and Yeezy sneakers.
Lori also sported a $127,000 Hermes Himalayan Blanc Crocodile Birkin Bag.
While many of her items are limited edition or unavailable online, you can cop her Off-White jacket!
Get yours at FarFetch.com.
Thoughts on Lori’s look?
Images: @ ShopbyNyp