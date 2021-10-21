Lori Harvey was recently spotted grabbing dinner with her friends at Crustacean in West Hollywood. For dinner, the model donned a chic checkered print suit look.
Lori Harvey wore a full look by Giuseppe Di Morabito for her outing. From the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, the checkered print look included a cropped embellished blazer jacket, chain-detail halter crop top, and and cutout tie-front midi skirt. The ensemble mixes classic elements with modern updates for a new modern power suit.
Harvey accessorized the look with a pair of stud earrings, small white croc handbag, and PVC pumps. For hair, she went with an updo style.
Thoughts?
Photos: Backgrid