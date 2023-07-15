Lori Harvey grabbed dinner with friends wearing an $18 Pretty Little Thing Top, $98 Levi’s jeans, a $1,100 Bottega Veneta point triangle sequin bag in camping, $1,350 Bottega Veneta bunnie mules in cane sugar, and Cartier jewels.

Look all kinds of chic in this butter cream satin tie side high neck cowl crop top. Made from a dreamy butter cream hue satin material with a high neckline, tie side detailing and a cropped fit, how can you resist?

Her jeans have a baggy fit and a vintage feel.

Bottega Veneta “Bunnie” polished calf leather mule pumps feature a 3″ heel and golden knotted ring accents.

Bottega Veneta’s signature Point pouch is made in Italy of bouclé fabric. The luxury fashion house completes this piece with a triangular top handle and adjustable shoulder strap.

This is a cool, easy look! Get it below:

Images: Backgrid