Lori Harvey continues to show off the benefits of Pilates, and flashed her abs while running errands wearing a Naked Wardrobe bra top under an $890 The Row Oversized shirt and $275 EB Denim criss cross button jeans:

Credit: Backgrid

She accessorized her look with $2,347 Hermes Chypre sandals, a Dior bag, Celine sunglasses, and hoops.

Cut in an oversized silhouette from Italian cotton denim, this menswear-inspired shirt is a modern classic that’s incredibly versatile.

Her jeans are super cute! The feature a criss cross button closure.

Her Techno-sandals in golden beige are made out of suede goatskin with woolskin shearling lining.

Her Camel-Colored Cannage Shearling bag has a removable chain and an interior zip pocket.

Lori is the queen of effortless chic!

Purchase her shirt here and her jeans here.

What do you think? Would you wear it?

Images: Backgrid