Lori Harvey Danced Wearing A Black Latex Dress by YSL and Louboutin Leather Sandals

Lori Harvey dropped it low in a $5,490 Latex Cutout YSL mini dress in celebration of her 24th birthday. The bodice of the dress has a twisted fabric detail at the front and cut out detailing on the sides. The high neckline, strong shoulders and skirt length of this garment provides the perfect balance between sexy and conservative.

This dress is unlined so keep that in mind when choosing your size and be sure to do your homework on the best method for putting on latex.

She paired this with Louboutin’s $1.195 Epic Rose Patent Leather Sandals, a small clutch and a cocktail! Yaas Lori!

You can shop this look below