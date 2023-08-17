Lori Harvey has finally launched her swim line Yevrah, and what better way to celebrate than with a band of It Girls, her award-winning actor beau, and a vintage dress?

Photo: BFA/Courtesy

Lori Harvey is continuing to build her business. In 2021, she launched her successful skincare brand SKN and is now entering the fashion world á la swim. Yevrah is Harvey’s first step into the world of apparel. The sultry swimwear line ––made in partnership with online retailer Revolve––exclusively retails on revolve.com.

However, you simply can’t launch a swim line without honoring it with a party and guest list stacked with the girlies who will most likely put Yevrah pieces all over the Gram. Harvey, alongside her cover-girl friends like Winnie Harlow, and Jasmine Saunders, as well as her man, her man, her man Damson Idris, stepped out in summer style to set Yevrah’s success off right.

While Lori Harvey went the way of Euro-summer romance in a spring 1987 Jean Paul Gaultier polka dot mini dress with vintage YSL earrings, her better half wore an all-white Prada ensemble.

Photo: BFA/Courtesy

Lori Harvey with Taina Williams

Photo: BFA/Courtesy

Lori Harvey with Jasmine Sanders and Winnie Harlow in Yevrah

Photo: BFA/Courtesy

Lori Harvey with Justine Skye in Aya Muse, Kristen Crawley in Yevrah and Mirtha Michelle

Photo: BFA/Courtesy

Lori Harvey with Raissa Gerona

Photo: BFA/Courtesy