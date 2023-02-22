Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are quickly becoming the hottest couple of 2023, and we can’t get enough of how well they complement each other. Last month ––at Harvey’s birthday party–– the pair went public, and they’ve been on everyone’s radar since.

Recently, the couple has been spotted strolling Santa Monica with Lori keeping it chic in a black Kwame Adusei bomber jacket styled over a white ribbed tank and a black satin mini skirt. Tyler Lambert’s ‘The Edge’ boots were the kind of shoe candy we needed as she stepped in unison with her new actor beau Damson Idris, who opted for a classic chalky white bomber jacket with black trousers and platform loafers.

Photo: Backgrid



In addition to their sporty streetwear, they both clean up exceptionally well. Serving us black-tie elegance on the red carpet for the Snowfall season 6 premiere, Lori dived into the Gucci archives for a black off-the-shoulder vintage gown styled by Elly Karamoh. She gave us Hollywood glam with a finger wave bob and statement accessories. Damson, who stars as ‘80’s drug kingpin Franklin Saint in the hit FX series,’ wore a midnight Prada suit with a white button-up shirt and black oxford shoes.

Photo: Shutterstock

Despite how amazing Lori and Damson looked on the red carpet, it came with unsolicited social media criticism. To which Lori shut down immediately. However, more and more fans have come out critiquing the new couple’s body language and even giving the young lovers 3-4 weeks before calling it quits. We, however, are optimistic that Lori and Damson will make it work. She’s certainly found someone who complements her fly.

