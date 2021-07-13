Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spotted on Romantic Getaway: Lori Wears Dior Navy and White Matching Jacket and Pants With Michael in Dzojchen Blue Silk Set

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan are the latest Fashion Bomb Couple goals! When the two make appearances together, they always don head-turning looks that further solidify them as everyone’s favorite pairing. Recently, Lori and Michael were spotted on a romantic getaway where the couple was all smiles on a tropical beach.

Lori Harvey wore the $1,850 Dior Chez Moi Jacket paired with the $1,650 matching pants. She also rocked a $990 Dior bralette in white stretch viscose, making for a full Dior ensemble. The look is perfect for the seaside vibes as her matching jacket and pants present themselves in a flowy, lightweight silk twill fabric matched with the white bralette for a summer-approved touch.

Michael B. Jordan wore a blue silk set by Dzojchen and $467 Valentino V-logo espadrilles, styled by Jason Bolden. He kept his accessories subtle, opting for a simple diamond necklace. Jordan’s Dzojchen set is not available yet as it is from the upcoming Fall collection, but the brand has confirmed that it is set to release in September.

Would you splurge on their looks?