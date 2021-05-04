Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spend Time Together in Vegas: Michael B. Jordan Wears Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Blue Jacket and Pants and Lori Harvey Wears Miu Miu Gingham Jacket, Samaria Leah Distressed Jeans, Loewe Puzzle Bag and Calvin Klein Black and White Heels

After delivering stunning custom Prada looks for the premiere of the Without Remorse movie, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are back again with another look. This time, the couple kept it casual yet still stylish while they spent some quality time together in Las Vegas. Let’s get into their looks:

Lori Harvey wore a $2,260 Miu Miu jacket (sold out) and $165 Samaria Leah “Anita” jeans paired with $795 Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Camran two-tone patent-leather and suede sandals (sold out). She finished the look with $1,350 Loewe Puzzle Nano Bag in rouge along with a subtle pair of hoop earrings. She went a braided hairstyle and natural glam for her makeup.

Michael B. Jordan wore a blue plissé look including a $710 suit jacket and $340 pants from Homme Plissé Issey Miyake (sold out). He paired the look with a white tee, gold chain necklaces, and what appears to be black loafers.

Both looks were styled by Jason Bolden.

Thoughts?