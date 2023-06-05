Lori Harvey has returned to Los Angeles from London where she was last spotted getting cozy with beau Damson Idris at Beyonce’s Renaissance tour.

With so many great movies underway, the SKN founder hit up her bestie Hailey Bieber to go see a movie, and singer Justin Bieber happen to be the bonus addition.

We couldn’t help but notice that the two models were twinning from their chosen middle part bob hairstyles down to their biker jackets and baggy joggers. Nothing screams besties more than coordinated and matching ensembles.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Harvey opted for a black Mimchik leather moto jacket that she paired with a $96 Eterne tee, and oversized Local European parachute jogger pants. She kept it comfy with her black Amina Muaddi slippers and accessorized with YSL shades and a nude Hermes clutch bag.

Bieber on the other hand chose to wear an alternative leather biker trench jacket over her grey cropped tee and navy joggers. Her white and black Chelsea boots added to her tough girl image and her skinny frames exceptionally fit her face.

Photo Credit: Getty Images Photo Credit: Getty Images

We adored this twinning moment that was captured of Lori and Hailey and wished that Damson Idris could have been present to accompany his boo and the Biebers, and make it a double-date outing.