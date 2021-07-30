Happy Friday, it’s time to unveil this week’s top celebrity looks! From Issa Rae’s surprise wedding to Lady Gaga hitting the streets of NY, we’ve rounded up the top performing looks of the week based on your engagements during our daily celebrity style coverage:

Rihanna in Vetements and Fenty with A$AP in UNDERCOVER: 31,536 likes

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted hand-in-hand strolling through Miami after participating in Rolling Loud Miami festivities. Rihanna wore a Vetements Spring/Summer 2022 silk flame print shirt (not yet available) paired with $230 Fenty Super Mini Denim Shorts (unavailable). She paired the Vetements flame print shirt with a Missoni Mare Riga Striped Bikini Top (sold out). For accessories, she opted for $650 Givenchy Two Toe Leather Sandals, vintage Fendi Beaded Lizard Baguette Bag (unavailable), $250 Linda Farrow x The Attico “Marfa” sunglasses, and Briony Raymond $14,800 Jumbo Zodiac Pisces Medallion. On the other hand, A$AP Rocky was outfitted in a $90 UNDERCOVER “Chaotic Discord” lightning bolt t-shirt and zip-up hoodie (both sold out) paired with Needles x AWGE side-striped pants and Vans sneakers.

Megan Thee Stallion in Natalia Fedner: 27,452 likes

After landing on one of the three Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition covers, Megan Thee Stallion attended the cover launch party in Miami wearing a Swarovski crystal-embellished chainmail dress by Natalia Fedner, styled by Zerina Akers. She also wore Dolce and Gabbana silver heeled sandals.

Lady Gaga in Magda Butrym: 25,345 likes

All week long, Lady Gaga has been turning heads with her looks while out in NY. Out of all the looks we received this this week, this one took the crown! Lady Gaga strutted her stuff in a $1,570 Ribbed Knit Bustier Midi Dress in black paired with $112.95 Pleasure Shoes “Infinity-1020” faux leather boots. She also wore $550 DITA Eyewear “Day Tripper” sunglasses and a $3,590 Mark Cross “Rear Window” mini leather overnight bag. Her look was styled by Tom Eerebout and Sandra Amador.

Megan Thee Stallion in Rey Ortiz: 20,410 likes

Megan Thee Stallion performed at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party wearing a custom ensemble by Rey Ortiz, styled by Zerina Akers. Her look featured a cutout ribbed knit mesh top, hot pants, and thigh-high chap boots which were completely adored in gold studs.

Issa Rae in Vera Wang: 17,451 likes

Issa Rae shocked the world this week when she revealed that she got married to her long-time beau Louis Diame. For the quiet ceremony and reception in France, she wore custom Vera Wang gowns in traditional white. Diame opted for a red velvet suit from Dolce and Gabbana while her bridesmaids donned mauve maxi gowns.

Which look was your favorite from this week? Vote for the best below:

Photos: Robert Barbera / Lauren Fair / Getty / @theegalaticstallion / Backgrid