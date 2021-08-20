Happy Friday! Fashion Bomb Daily is known for covering celebrity style and all things fashion from hood to haute couture. This week, we witnessed epic looks from many familiar faces including Rihanna and Jhené Aiko.

Based on engagements during our daily celebrity style coverage, we’ve rounded up the top looks of the week:

Rihanna takes the cake for our most-loved look this week! The bad gal was spotted grocery shopping in this stylish look which included a Chanel Pre-Fall 2021 tweed bodysuit and $790 Gucci distressed jeans. She accessorized the look with a $32 MoMA-exlcusive New York Yankees baseball cap in Kelly Green, $590 Vivienne Westwood three row faux pearl bas relief necklace, $293 Linda Farrow x The Attico “Marfa” sunglasses, and vintage Chanel No. 5 chain belt (sold on The Real Real for $525). She finished the look with $59.99 adidas Originals Samba sneakers.

2. Jhené Aiko in Iris Van Herpen: 11,147 likes

Jhené Aiko attended the premiere of Shang-Chi in LA where she stunned everyone on the red carpet. She wore the Iris van Herpen “Gaia” dress, styled by Icon Billingsley. She also wore Jimmy Choo heels and Sydney Evan jewelry. Aiko was joined by daughter Namiko who wore Prada on the red carpet.

3. Jhené Aiko in Lionne: 9,444 likes

Jhené Aiko captivated our readers (and us) once again with her second look this week! The singer attended the Lionne FW21 “Garden” fashion show in LA wearing a look from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection. She paired the look with Gianvito Rossi heels and $650 Lidia May “The Parul Delphinium” bag. This look was also styled by Icon Billingsley.

4. Lala in LaQuan Smith: 9,373 likes

Lala attended the Lionne FW21 fashion show in LA with her son Kiyan wearing a white tank crop top and $550 LaQuan Smith Ruched Maxi Skirt in teal. She paired the look with with $1,390 Fendi shearling metal-heel mules sandals and a $3,690 Bottega Veneta chain pouch in plaster. Kiyan opted for white In Hoc Signo Vinces “Garden of Eden” t-shirt with black Amiri Jeans and $770 Lanvin Curb sneakers. Lala also linked up with stylist Jeremy Haynes who was outfitted in a $4,095 Balmain button-embellished satin-trimmed crepe blazer.

5. Jamie Foxx in Dior: 8,419 likes

Jamie Foxx grabbed dinner at Nobu in Malibu wearing a Fashion Bomb Men-approved look. The actor-singer wore a $1,600 Dior Oblique Hawaiian Shirt (sold out) paired with distressed jeans with a black underlay. He also wore $580 Alexander McQueen oversized platform sneakers.

Photos: Stan Potts / Tomas Herold / Getty / Backgrid