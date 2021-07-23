Another week, more looks! From Normani’s “Wild Side” video with Cardi B to the Cuban Link’s look for the 90s themed premiere event for Power Book III: Raising Kanan, we’ve rounded up the top looks of the week based on your engagements during this week’s celebrity style coverage. Let’s get into what made the cut this week:

Out of the all the bomb looks Normani supplied for the “Wild Side” video, this one was a fan-fave! In this scene, Normani dances with a “twin” who is actually dancer Joya Jackson. Held on by the strength of adhesive spray, the two danced in custom embellished breast-plates and bottoms look which essentially served as a recreation of Debra Paget’s look from The Indian Tomb. Their looks were styled by Kollin Carter.

2. Cuban Link in Custom Gucci Look by Devon Milan: 21,001 likes

Cuban Link tapped into the gave us 90s it girl for the Power Book III: Raising Kanan 90s themed premiere event. She wore a custom Gucci look, created and styled by Devon Milan, including a cropped zip-up jacket, triangle bralette top, and mini skirt. She also finished the look with custom jewelry by Breanna Lee, McClam Accessories, Daily Dressings, Vanity Co, and The Essentials Brand.

3. Keyshia Ka’oir in Bottega Veneta: 17,826 likes

Keyshia Ka’oir attended the NBA Finals in support of the Milwaukee Bucks wearing a black jumpsuit accented by green Bottega Veneta accessories such as a $2,500 corset in parakeet and $1,790 “Flash” knee-high boots in black grass. She also carried a black crocodile Hermès handbag.

4. Adele in Vivienne Westwood: 16,297 likes

We received an Adele sighting this week as well! She was spotted at the NBA Finals game with her new rumored beau Rich Paul this week. She wore a $690 Saint Laurent Black Viscose Top and black trousers topped off with a $1,942 Vivienne Westwood cow-print longline coat (sold out). Adele then paired the look with a pair of $815 Gianvitto Rossi “Portofino” sandals and a $1,990 black Louis Vuitton Monogram Empreinte bumbag.

5. Kimora Lee with Dior Handbag and Ming and Aiko Lee Simmons in Boohoo: 14,660 likes

West Hollywood, CA – Kimora Lee Simmons has dinner with her daughters at Catch LA in West Hollywood.

Kimora Lee Simmons grabbed dinner at Catch LA with her daughters Ming and Aiko Lee Simmons. Kimora opted for a white sleeveless top paired with brown leather pants, accessorized with a $4,200 Dior saddlebag. Aiko Lee Simmons wore a $44 matte plisse rib oversized shirt and marble print cutout flare pants from her new collaborative collection with Boohoo. Aiko Lee Simmons wore a $40 satin ruched cutout mini dress from her sister’s new collection at Boohoo as well.

Which look do you think deserves to crowned as Look of the Week? Vote below:

Photos: Getty / AB + DM / @abrithephotographer