Look of the Week: Nicki Minaj in Fendi Zip-Up Track Jacket and Pants, Rihanna in Alexander Wang Black Lace Dress, Cardi B in Marine Serre Blue Top and Leggings and More
At Fashion Bomb Daily, we thrive on covering the best of the best when it comes to daily celebrity style! Every week, we’ll be highlighting the top five looks of the week based on engagements from our Instagram. Let’s get into the top looks of the week for the week of June 7th through June 11th:
Nicki Minaj posed with her baby boy “Papa Bear” wearing a full Fendi look including their track jacket and $1,490 pants (sold out) and $726 Celine suede ribbed sandals. “Papa Bear” wore a $185 Burberry “Cleo” onesie set paired with Yeezy 380 “Pepper” sneakers and a $550 Burberry check print Thomas Bear toy.
2. Brandy in Givenchy: 7,374 likes
Brandy struck a pose in a red Givenchy Spring 2021 look, styled by Ashley Sean Thomas. Her look included the brand’s $2,090 Open-Back Bodysuit and $1,850 High-Waisted Pants in Punto Milano, both appearing in a popping red color.
3. Cardi B in Marine Serre: 6,227 likes
Cardi B wore a Marine Serre look ($295 moon skin top & $435 leggings) with SybgCo shoes available at FashionBombDailyShop.com, Hermès Birkin bags, and Schiaparelli Evil Eye earrings as she promoted the Migos‘s new album, Culture 3. Her look was styled by Kollin Carter.
4. Laura Govan in D’Anthony Designz: 5,510 likes
Laura Govan struck a pose in a D’Anthony Designz look and Louboutin pumps, styled by Daniel Hawkins.
5. Rihanna in Alexander Wang: 5,473 likes
Rihanna was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a $665 Alexander Wang Black lace pj dress paired with $755 Manolo Blahnik “Allura” heels while dining at city’s popular Delilah restaurant.
Which look was your fave?
Photos: Backgrid / @tomasherold