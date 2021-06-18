Look of the Week: Kylie Jenner in Vintage 1987 Jean Paul Gaultier Dress, Beyoncé in David Koma Fall 2020 Sequin Dress, A$AP Rocky in Celine and More

Happy Friday! All week, every week, we cover all of your faves and their top style moments detailing their head-turning looks from head to toe. Now, it’s time to get into the best celebrity looks from this week.

From Kylie Jenner in Jean Paul Gaultier to Beyoncé in David Koma, we present this week’s top looks:

Kylie Jenner attended the 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit in NYC in honor of Travis Scott receiving an award for his contributions to design. She wore a vintage 1987 Jean Paul Gaultier dress paired with sheer green glovers by Natalia Fedner and custom Andrea Wazen “Kylie” PVC Pumps.

New York, NY – Stormi Webster steals the show as she arrives with mom Kylie Jenner and dad Travis Scott to the Parsons Benefit. Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi Webster BACKGRID USA 15 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Beyoncé attended June Ambrose’s 50th birthday dinner at San Vincente Bungalows wearing David Koma Fall 2020 dress paired with $620 Alessandra Rich crystal embellished snake earrings, styled by Zerina Akers.

A$AP Rocky wore a Celine Homme suit paired with $860 Bottega Veneta “Derby” leather shoes and an 18kt White Gold and White South Sea Pearl Lariat necklace by Galt and Bro. His look was styled by Matthew Henson.

Kim Kardashian wore a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier green pantsuit which included a double-breasted blazer and slim-leg trousers. The suit was paired with a Spring/Summer 2021 corset bodysuit by Luis De Javier. She accessorized the look with the $111.48 Lilith by Sita “Ancient of Days” choker (sold out) and $1,345 Amina Muaddi “Karma” pumps. Kim’s look was styled by Sita Abellan.

For her Verzuz battle with Eve, Trina showed up rocking a LaQuan Smith Spring 2021 look including the brand’s silky red plunging neckline top and orange metallic-look pants. She completed the look with a limited edition pair of Christian Louboutin pumps (You can achieve a similar look with Louboutin’s Graffiti So Kate pumps, available at Browns Fashion by contacting one of their style advisors). Her look was styled by K. Cavallrii.

Ryan Destiny attended the Coin Cloud event wearing a white 3.1 Phillip Lim suit which included a double-breasted blazer and tapered trousers (unavailable). She paired the suit with a white knotted bralette top by The Andamane (unavailable). Her look was styled by Scot Louie.

Photos: Getty / Lenny Santiago / Backgrid / Richard Masao / Sita Abellan

