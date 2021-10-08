Happy Friday, Bombers and Bombshells! Coming off of Paris Fashion Week along with other red carpet events and appearances, there were many great hard-to-miss style moments delivered this week.

Based on your engagements during our daily celebrity style coverage, we rounded up the top looks of the week which were supplied by Draya Michele, Halle Bailey, and more.

Draya Michele snagged the number one spot for the most engaged look of the week! The model walked the Lace By Tanya x Nicole Lynel show this week wearing a dazzling ensemble from the collaborative collection. Making up her shimmering look, she wore a two-toned crystal romper and crystal veil.

2. Halle Bailey in Elie Saab: 38,840 likes

Halle Bailey channeled her inner Disney Princess as she performed at ABC Network’s The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World. Halle Bailey wore a Elie Saab Spring 2021 Couture gown, styled by Nikki Cortez. For accessories, she went with Nadine Aysoy jewelry.

3. Cardi B and Offset in Balenciaga: 36,326 likes

Cardi B and Offset shut down the Balenciaga Summer 2022 red carpet-runway wearing looks by the label. Styled by Kollin Carter, Cardi B wore the brand’s Spring 2020 tabloid trench coat paired with a Fall 2021 Couture black hat, gloves, sock boots, and earrings. Offset was outfitted in a look from the Summer 2022 collection as he was one of the show’s models.

4. Remy Ma in D’Anthony Designz: 32,852 likes

Remy Ma attended the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards with husband Papoose wearing a dress by D’Anthony Designz and Giuseppe Zanotti crystal embellished heels.

5. Beyoncé in Valdrin Sahiti: 24,879 likes

While attending the world premiere of the film The Harder They Fall at the London Film Festival in England, Beyoncé and producer Jay-Z kept it black-tie sharp in their head-turning looks. Beyoncé wore a custom black velvet strapless gown by Valdrin Sahiti, styled by KJ Moody and Marni Senofonte. She paired the gown with blue sunglasses, Alexander McQueen heels, and a $2,195 Judith Leiber slim rectangle crystal clutch. Jay-Z wore a Tom Ford look including their black Atticus honeycomb cocktail jacket, white pleated button shirt, black tuxedo-style trousers, satin butterfly bowtie, and patent leather shoes. His look was styled by June Ambrose.

Which look deserves to be the “Look of the Week”?

Photos: @61.mm / Alston Media Group / Tomas Herold