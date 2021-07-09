Look of the Week: Ciara in Charlotte Knowles, Steve and Marjorie Harvey in Versace, Lil Kim in Michael Costello + More

Happy Friday! After endless celebrity style moments throughout the week, it’s time to get into this week’s top looks! From Ciara in Venice to the Harveys’s Fourth of July party, we present this week’s top five looks of the week:

Celebrating their anniversary, Ciara and and Russell Wilson took a “baecation” to Venice, Italy where the two were spotted on a boat excursion. For the boat trip, Ciara wore a Charlotte Knowles Fall/Winter 2021 look which features a tie-dye top and cutout pants. She accessorized the look with a brown handbag matched her wavy blonde tresses.

2. The Harveys in Versace: 23,388 likes

Steve and Marjorie Harvey celebrated the Fourth of July surrounded by family and friends at their home. As hosts of the celebration, they delivered stylish looks wearing Versace ensembles! Steve Harvey wore a $1,295 Versace Silk Starfish Print Pajama Top with a pair of $995 Trésor De La Mer Print Pajama Trousers also from the brand. He rounded the look off with pair of cozy $590 Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Canvas Slides in yellow and a $280,000 Roger Dubuis Knights of the Round Table timepiece. His look was styled by Elly Karamoh. Marjorie Harvey wore the Versace $2,125 Starfish Print Pleated Dress and a pair of $1,094 pink plisse effect mules.

3. Lil Kim in Michael Costello: 22,856 likes

Lil Kim performed at Missisippi’s Trapcella wearing an-black look. She wore a custom Michael Costello hooded sequin-mesh jumpsuit which also featured exaggerated shoulders and long fringes trailing the sleeves. She completed the look with a Louis Vuitton logo patent leather belt (available at Vestiaire Collective for $872.45) and $346.30 Kandee “Boss” boots. Her look was styled by Jeremy Simage.

4. Ciara in David Koma: 16,443 likes

Continuing their anniversary celebrations, Ciara and and Russell Wilson headed out for a date night! Ciara wore a black short-sleeve plunging neckline leather mini dress from David Koma Fall 2021 RTW. For accessories, she opted for a pair of black strap heeled sandals and jewelry including bracelets and rings.

5. Rihanna in Vintage The Cramps tee and Citizens of Humanity Jeans: 13,005 likes

Rihanna headed to the studio with rumored-beau A$AP Rocky wearing a vintage The Cramps t-shirt from the Off The Bone collection paired with $218 Citizens of Humanity “Daphne” jeans. She accessorized her look with Prada accessories including the brand’s $4,500 Ostrich leather bucket hat and $410 Symbole sunglasses (sold out). She also wore Bottega Veneta’s “The Pouch” gathered alligator bag in the large size (sold out) and $770 Amina Muaddi “Ami” leather pumps.

Photos: Backgrid

Which look do you think was the look of the week? Vote below: