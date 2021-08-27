Happy Friday, Bombers and Bombshells! This week, we were graced with so many bomb celebrity looks from Beyoncé and Jay-Z-‘s Tiffany & Co. campaign to a sighting of bad gal Rihanna on auntie duties with her niece Majesty.

Based on your daily celebrity style coverage, we’ve rounded up the top looks of the week! Let’s get into them below:

Beyoncé takes the “W” for most-liked look this week with her epic Tiffany & Co. campaign! She and husband Jay-Z were named as the brand’s newest ambassadors. To commemorate and officiate the moment, the two posed alongside each other in a campaign titled “About Love”. While Beyoncé wore two different gowns, this particular one featuring a custom Balmain dress took the cake. Styled by Marni Senofonte, she donned the dress with the iconic Tiffany Diamond, making her the fourth woman ever to wear the priceless gem.

2. Lori Harvey in The Attico and Bottega Veneta with Michael B. Jordan in Saint Laurent and Homme Issey Miyake: 25,273 likes

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan grabbed lunch together at Nobu in Malibu with the couple outfitted in casual yet stylish looks. Lori Harvey wore a gemstone print chain detail halterneck top paired with The Attico’s $673 “Freja” split hem pants along with a pair of shimmering $1,390 Bottega Veneta Sparkle Stretch sandals. Styled by Jason Bolden, Michael B. Jordan opted for a $790 Saint Laurent “Coup de Pinceau” print shark-collared shirt paired with $344 Homme Issey Miyake green pleated shorts. We cannot get enough of the “it” couple!

3. Rihanna in Miu Miu: 23,910 likes

Rihanna was spotted on auntie duties as she grabbed dinner at her favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi with her niece Majesty.

Rihanna was spotted on auntie duties as she grabbed dinner at her favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi with her niece Majesty. Rihanna wore $1,755 Miu Miu Crystal Embellished crepe dress and $1,530 Amina Muaddi Henson sandals. Majesty borrowed a look from her aunt’s closet as she wore Rihanna’s Stüssy’s psychedelic sweater vest paired with jeans, an iridescent quilted handbag, and rainbow-colored Crocs.

4. Lori Harvey in Naked Wardrobe, Vetements, and Bottega Veneta: 23,905 likes

Lori Harvey was spotted leaving Melanie Grant Skincare Clinic in West Hollywood, showing off her incredibly toned abs in a casual look. She wore a $32 white Naked Wardrobe NW Bae-Sic Crop Top and Vetements Denim x Levi logo jeans (both sold out). As for her accessories, she went with Bottega Veneta’s $1,900 sponge clutch and $510 geometric slides in the brand’s signature grass green color.

5. Lori Harvey in Celine with Michael B. Jordan in Saint Laurent: 19,900 likes

West Hollywood, CA – Actor Michael B. Jordan and girlfriend Lori Harvey go on a date night at Craig's in West Hollywood.

Couple goals Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan headed out for date night earlier this week, dressed to impress in their stylish designer threads. Lori Harvey was outfitted in a a $4,972 Celine leather jumpsuit, while MBJ rocked a $890 YSL Mini Leopard shirt.

Which look should be crowned this week’s Look of the Week? Vote below:

Photos: Backgrid / Mason Poole