Lizzo just bought a new whip. Name a better way to celebrate than doing a little dance and striking several poses all over your shiny Rolls Royce in the latest fashions – we’ll wait!
In a recent post to her Instagram account, Lizzo can be seen nestled into the purple interior of her luxury automobile wearing a wavy Emilio Pucci ensemble. We always knew the girl loves color, and this was a testament to her vivacious sense of style. Along with the printed $385 top and $1,595 fringed skirt combo, she also wore $340 Off-White shades and an azure blue Ferragamo bag. The look was styled and tailors by fashion power couple Reginald Reisman and Matthew Reisman. Get the look below!
Photo: IG/Reproduction