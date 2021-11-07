Lizzo was on the scene at the Gucci Love Parade in LA where she sat front row beside Miley Cyrus and took super cute pics with the singer. The “Rumors” artist also came through dripping for the show as she donned a head-toe-toe look by the brand.
Lizzo wore Gucci’s $5,200 Reversible maxi interlocking G coat paired with $2,750 “Diana” mini tote bag, and $850 monogram canvas slingback pumps. She also rocked crystal and pearl-embellished hair accessories along with a crystal fringe choker that extended to her chest. Her ensemble was styled by Jason Rembert.
Thoughts on her look?