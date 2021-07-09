Lira Mercer Strikes a Pose in Fashion Brown Faux Leather Pants
Recently, Lira Mercer was spotted at a restaurant for a night out. The mom-preneur struck a pose in a brown and nude look which included brown faux leather pants by Fashion Nova.
Lira Mercer wore $44.99 Fashion Nova Double Dare Faux Leather Pants in camel. The color worn by Mercer is currently sold out, but the pant are still available in black. She accessorized the look with a nude Chanel flap bag, silver jewelry and feather-embellished sandals.
Get a head start on your Fall wardrobe with Fashion Nova’s Double Dare Faux Leather Pants. The high-waisted pants appear in a smooth faux leather exterior with five functioning pockets, a front closure and lots of stretch. These pants will be perfect for the approaching cool days to keep you warm and stylish with its trendy leather.
Shop the Double Dare Faux Leather Pants here!