Hey Bombers and Bombshells!

I was thrilled to be invited to Art Week in Miami to experience a new fragrance called Coastal Mornings by Sanctuary. I received an invite and perfume bottle in the mail and was told to show up in Miami ready for a huge announcement! I was beyond juiced, as I know that Art Week is the penultimate time during the year when fashion, artist, and culture collide.

I had never heard of Coastal Mornings and wasn’t sure what to expect. (The scent was so refreshing—and it reminded me of the sights and sounds of a leisurely beach stroll with its golden citrus and grapefruit top notes as well as its freesia, violet and green base). When we (I along with influencers Amanda of @AWStyled, Janay of High Low Luxe and @ChiziDuru) appeared at SLS Hotel, we learned that Coastal Mornings by Sanctuary is a fragrance that will be available exclusively in Lincoln vehicles to help riders to relax, refresh, and rejuvenate.

The fragrance is part of the vehicle’s “Rejuvenation Moods” features that will harmonize audio, scenting, lighting and more to deliver an in-cabin experience like no other. In addition to offering calming a few selections of fragrances to choose from, Rejuvenation Moods include soothing audio, chair massages, and stunning visual displays—essentially providing passengers a much-needed escape as we sit in traffic or collect our thoughts after a long day at work. You can even personalize your sanctuary-on-the-go based on your moods and time of day (its unique technology is designed to build upon the mood you’re in—or change it for the better—by focusing on the body’s natural circadian flow depending on whether it’s morning, noon, or night!)

If that wasn’t impressive enough, Lincoln also tapped their longtime brand ambassador and collaborator, Serena Williams, to help usher in the new fragrance in style (Fun fact: Miami is the GOAT’s hometown). Influencers, guests, and car aficionados sat down for a fireside chat featuring Serena and Lincoln Executives. During the chat, Serena revealed that scents bring her to a happy place, and “bring nostalgia and warm feelings that come rushing back in your mind.” One of her favorite scents was her mom’s cooking!

After the chat, Serena and Lincoln executives unveiled the Lincoln Star™ concept car while Serena signed bottles of Coastal Mornings by Sanctuary that will be available for auction.

While not for release, it was a ton of fun learning about the Lincoln Star™ concept vehicle, its stunning design and how the legendary luxury auto brand continues to raise the bar themselves and for the industry as a whole. If this is what the future looks (and smells) like, sign me up!

Learn more about the Lincoln Star™ concept vehicle at Lincoln.com.