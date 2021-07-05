Lil Kim Performs at Mississippi’s Trapcella Wearing Custom Michael Costello Black Sequin and Mesh Jumpsuit, Louis Vuitton Logo Belt and Kandee Black Vinyl Boots
During the long holiday weekend, Lil Kim was spotted in Jackson, Mississippi as she performed at the city’s Trapcella event. The Queen Bee stepped on the stage in a bomb ensemble and we’ve got details on her stunning look:
Lil Kim wore a custom Michael Costello look, styled by Jeremy Simage. The look was actually a jumpsuit which featured many stylish elements perfect for Lil Kim. The jumpsuit featured broadened shoulders, a hoodie, and long fringes on the sleeves along with a sequin and mesh fabric combination throughout. She finished the look with a Louis Vuitton logo patent leather belt (available at Vestiaire Collective for $872.45) and $346.30 Kandee “Boss” boots.
She rocked a super long ponytail hairstyle, executed by Jonathan Wright. Her makeup was done by Olivia Song.
Thoughts?