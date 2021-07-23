Aside from its epic music lineup, Rolling Loud also hosts other events including panel discussions and networking opportunities. The music festival held its Opportunity Matters panel discussion yesterday moderated by Karen Civil and led by the biggest names in music including Pusha T, Lil Kim, and Rick Ross. For the panel, Lil Kim wore a stunning white look complete with soft glam makeup and we’ve got details on her ensemble:
Lil Kim wore an all white look which included a $415 Celine white logo t-shirt and the brand’s $1,300 Vertical Cabas in Triomphe Canvas and Calfskin with Celine Print Mini Tote. She complete the look with a pair of white distressed jeans, cutout design belt, and beige gold-toe mules. She opted for long bone straight tresses, executed by Jonathan Wright, with a soft glam makeup look by Olivia Song.
Would you splurge on her look?
Photos: @wearecd