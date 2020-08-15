LeToya Luckett Poses at her Virtual Baby Shower in a Jungle Print Ruffle Dress by Fuzzi and Shares Maternity Photos Wearing Pink and Red Georgina dress by Mestiza and More

Letoya Luckett-Walker looked lovely as she took to Instagram for a virtual baby shower. During the celebration of her unborn son baby Walker, Letoya rocked a $595 jungle-print mock-necked ruffle dress by Fuzzi. The dress fell just below the knee and featured an array of colors such as green red yellow and black.

The dress was paired with $37 handmade “Luna” earrings by Taylor Nikole.

For her maternity photos, Letoya glowed as she wore a $626 red and pink floral print “Georgina” gown by Mestiza which is currently sold out. The powder pink hat and matching earring set this look off, as she posed on a white staircase shoe-less.

She also wore a “burnt-orange” colored caftan by Kim O x J.Bolin paired with a brown hat and large hoop earrings.

She was styled by J. Bolin and shot by Marcus Owens. I love the non traditional styling of this maternity shoot. Its very different from the usual chiffon and tulle dresses worn by expecting moms.

What do you think?

