Leslie Jones Wears Black Designer Kristian Lorén Teal Blue Suit To Host the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Leslie Jones showed her support for Black Designers while hosting at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, rocking a $495 Kristian Loren Jenella Blazer and $230 high waisted pant $230 (available on Kristianloren.com).

Check out a video of Loren creating the look below:

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/emuBx4mYYdM" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

According to the press release, “Kristian Lorén Lopez was born and raised in Philadelphia where, at an early age, she developed her creative passion for fashion. Lorén styled dynamic looks for her sister Sessilee out of tablecloths and curtains and sent her to walk the ‘runway’ for their mom. Years later, the Lopez sisters support and inspire each other, Sessilee a top model and Lorén a designer.”

Leslie paired the eye catching suit with a white bustier and white pumps for a show stopping look.

You feeling it?

If so, get her look here.

Images: Courtesy/MTV